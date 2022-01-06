Bank of Hawaii Acquires 832 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Ventas were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

VTR opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

