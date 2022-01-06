Bank of Hawaii Buys 306 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in State Street were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in State Street by 8.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 4.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 27.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 111.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 296.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

NYSE:STT opened at $97.15 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

