Bank of Hawaii Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $487,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $425.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

