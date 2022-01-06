Bank of Hawaii Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in HP were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 114,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $38.87 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

