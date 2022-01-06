Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Five9 were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 35.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN opened at $133.22 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average is $165.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -158.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,960 shares of company stock worth $7,596,107. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

