Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $336.35 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.73 and a 200-day moving average of $306.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

