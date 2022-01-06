Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $197.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $143.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.