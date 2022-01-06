Bank of Hawaii Sells 317 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cummins were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $226.95 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

