Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $74.00. The stock traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 133884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after buying an additional 409,390 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

