Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock opened at C$90.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$109.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$67.73 and a one year high of C$91.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.94%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.