BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BankUnited by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

