Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Barsele Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 12,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Barsele Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

