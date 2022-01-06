Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Barsele Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 12,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Barsele Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.66.
About Barsele Minerals
