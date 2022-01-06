Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

