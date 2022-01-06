Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 1,300 Shares

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $24,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of -0.09. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth $313,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

