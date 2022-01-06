Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $470.10

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 470.10 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 469.30 ($6.32), with a volume of 113190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.30 ($6.28).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEZ. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.17) to GBX 495 ($6.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.60) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.78) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 444.11 ($5.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 418.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.85.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

