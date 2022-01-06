Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $252.95 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

