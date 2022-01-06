Beer Money Market Cap Tops $329,114.98 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $329,114.98 and $6,827.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

