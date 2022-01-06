Berenberg Bank Raises Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 320

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($4.31) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 241.88 ($3.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.82. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.50 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.83).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.