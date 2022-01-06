Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.79) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:MOON opened at GBX 380.20 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Moonpig Group has a 1 year low of GBX 279.80 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 499.95 ($6.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 377.94.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.