Berenberg Bank Upgrades Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) to “Buy”

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $534,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.