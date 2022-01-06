Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Down to $16.27

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $11.49. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 73,549 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $718.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,363 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

