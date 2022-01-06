Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Update

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,801,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYOC traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,407,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,923,000. Beyond Commerce has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

