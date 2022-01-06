Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $245.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Bill.com alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.69.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total value of $2,415,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,116 shares of company stock worth $132,263,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.