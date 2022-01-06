Binance Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $79.93 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion and approximately $5.16 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $479.19 or 0.01104111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
