bitCNY Market Cap Tops $4.50 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $659,337.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.48 or 0.07827904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.48 or 0.99772421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007931 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

