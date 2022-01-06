Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Capitalization of $621,458.57 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $621,458.57 and approximately $8,461.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00388663 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.