BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Hits $56,332.56

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $56,332.56 and $11.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00281412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003263 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,024,659 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

