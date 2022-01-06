BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Cap of $959,586.08

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $959,586.08 and approximately $743.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.24 or 0.00464738 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 331,965,210 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

