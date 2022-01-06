BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0388 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $1,641.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00018918 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 124.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,118,045 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.