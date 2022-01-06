Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BIGZ opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.