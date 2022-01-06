BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

NYSE:MHD opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.