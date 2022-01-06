BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

