BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
