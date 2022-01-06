BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

