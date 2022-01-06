Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Down 6.5%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 52,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 947,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

BLDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

