Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,067,220.00 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 593,035 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $8,925,176.75.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,340.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $936,308.79.

On Friday, December 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $7,578,689.60.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $2,163,658.15.

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 2,611,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,995. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,800,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

