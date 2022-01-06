bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.69.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.55. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in bluebird bio by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

