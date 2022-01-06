Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.45.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $93.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.00. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

