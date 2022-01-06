BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $719,000 Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

