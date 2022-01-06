BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.63 ($74.58).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €63.33 ($71.97) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a one year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.36.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

