Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

BSBK stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $147.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bogota Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. grew its position in Bogota Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

