BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.19

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.19 and last traded at $111.10, with a volume of 3008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $53,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.