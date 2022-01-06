Boston Partners Has $25.07 Million Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,540 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.34% of Sotera Health worth $25,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 20.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 31.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Sotera Health stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.68 and a beta of 0.17. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

