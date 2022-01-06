Boston Partners Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

