Boston Partners Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $292.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.01 and its 200-day moving average is $327.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

