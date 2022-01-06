Boston Partners Sells 211 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nelnet were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNI opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.64. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.48%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

