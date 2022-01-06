Boston Partners Sells 2,466 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of DaVita worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.13.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

