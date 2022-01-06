Boston Partners Sells 366 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Partners cut its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.64% of Cactus worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

