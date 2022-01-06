Boston Partners Sells 853 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carriage Services were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $984.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

