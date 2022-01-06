Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Shares Gap Up to $122.26

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.26, but opened at $129.49. Boston Properties shares last traded at $123.15, with a volume of 7,610 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.
In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
