Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Shares Gap Up to $122.26

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.26, but opened at $129.49. Boston Properties shares last traded at $123.15, with a volume of 7,610 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

