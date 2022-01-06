Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BWMN opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

